Montgomery County Arrests: May 7-13

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/38 Mardedus Mack Arrest Date: 5/9/18 Charge(s): Murder(Recklessly Cause Death) & Parole Violation

2/38 Tyrone Williams Arrest Date: 5/10/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance

3/38 Ralph White Arrest Date: 5/8/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd

4/38 Demarco Warner Arrest Date: 5/11/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation, Reckless Endangerment, & Shooting/Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building/Vehicle

5/38 Deneco Taylor Arrest Date: 5/8/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



6/38 Khailah Spencer Arrest Date: 5/8/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

7/38 Willie Rupert Jr. Arrest Date: 5/13/18 Charge(s): Writing Bad Checks (14 counts)

8/38 Juanderrius Riley Arrest Date: 5/11/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

9/38 Rodriquez Reed Arrest Date: 5/8/18 Charge(s): Murder

10/38 Malcom Ray Arrest Date: 5/9/18 Charge(s): No Drivers License, One Way Street, Possession of Controlled Substance, & Possession of Marijuana 1st



11/38 Kenneth Ray Arrest Date: 5/9/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

12/38 Leon Pierce Arrest Date: 5/12/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary (13 counts), Breaking/Entering Vehicle (2 counts), Robbery 1st, Theft of Property (4 counts)

13/38 Anthony Ormond Arrest Date: 5/8/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

14/38 Corey Mills

15/38 James McCants



16/38 June Malaefou Arrest Date: 5/8/18 Charge(s): Murder

17/38 Kevin Jackson Arrest Date: 5/9/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st (2 counts)

18/38 Jhavarske Jackson Arrest Date: 5/11/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

19/38 Keyunta Howard Jr. Arrest Date: 5/9/18 Charge(s): Shooting/Discharging Firearm into Occupied Building/Vehicle

20/38 Markese Hayes Arrest Date: 5/10/18 Charge(s): Assault 3rd



21/38 Alqadeer Hamlett Arrest Date: 5/10/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

22/38 Joshua Grier Arrest Date: 5/7/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

23/38 Rontravious Gaston Arrest Date: 5/10/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st & Violation of License to Carry Pistol

24/38 Tyrese Garrott Arrest Date: 5/11/18 Charge(s): Shooting/Discharging Firearm into Occupied Building/Vehicle

25/38 Broderick Gaither Arrest Date: 5/10/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault



26/38 Jeremy Franklin Arrest Date: 5/10/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

27/38 Casie Ellis Arrest Date: 5/7/18 Charge(s): Assault with Bodily Fluids

28/38 Derrick Edwards Arrest Date: 5/11/18 Charge(s): Burglary III

29/38 Antonio Easterly Arrest Date: 5/9/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

30/38 Albert Dorsey Arrest Date: 5/11/18 Charge(s): Burglary III



31/38 Kevin Dixon Arrest Date: 5/7/18 Charge(s): Assault 3rd & Driver without Current Valid Drivers License

32/38 Thomas Davis Arrest Date: 5/12/18 Charge(s): Driving while Cancelled, Driving while Revoked, Failure to Display Insurance, Failure to Register Vehicle Issue, No Drivers License, Open Container Violation, & Operating Vehicle without Insurance

33/38 Gary Callis Arrest Date: 5/10/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

34/38 Billy Caldwell Arrest Date: 5/7/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault 2nd

35/38 Richard Buffton Arrest Date: 5/10/18 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance & Receiving Stolen Property 1st



36/38 Mydarrion Blue Arrest Date: 5/11/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

37/38 Jermaine Bailey Arrest Date: 5/8/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

38/38 Queston Armstrong Arrest Date: 5/12/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd-Dwelling & Theft of Property 3rd













































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates May 7th through May 13th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.