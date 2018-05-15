Montgomery County Arrests: May 7-13 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: May 15, 2018 9:53 AM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff 1/38Mardedus Mack Arrest Date: 5/9/18 Charge(s): Murder(Recklessly Cause Death) & Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/38Tyrone Williams Arrest Date: 5/10/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 3/38Ralph White Arrest Date: 5/8/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 4/38Demarco Warner Arrest Date: 5/11/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation, Reckless Endangerment, & Shooting/Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building/Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 5/38Deneco Taylor Arrest Date: 5/8/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 6/38Khailah Spencer Arrest Date: 5/8/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 7/38Willie Rupert Jr. Arrest Date: 5/13/18 Charge(s): Writing Bad Checks (14 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 8/38Juanderrius Riley Arrest Date: 5/11/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 9/38Rodriquez Reed Arrest Date: 5/8/18 Charge(s): Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 10/38Malcom Ray Arrest Date: 5/9/18 Charge(s): No Drivers License, One Way Street, Possession of Controlled Substance, & Possession of Marijuana 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 11/38Kenneth Ray Arrest Date: 5/9/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 12/38Leon Pierce Arrest Date: 5/12/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary (13 counts), Breaking/Entering Vehicle (2 counts), Robbery 1st, Theft of Property (4 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 13/38Anthony Ormond Arrest Date: 5/8/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 14/38Corey Mills Show Caption Hide Caption 15/38James McCants Show Caption Hide Caption 16/38June Malaefou Arrest Date: 5/8/18 Charge(s): Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 17/38Kevin Jackson Arrest Date: 5/9/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 18/38Jhavarske Jackson Arrest Date: 5/11/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 19/38Keyunta Howard Jr. Arrest Date: 5/9/18 Charge(s): Shooting/Discharging Firearm into Occupied Building/Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 20/38Markese Hayes Arrest Date: 5/10/18 Charge(s): Assault 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 21/38Alqadeer Hamlett Arrest Date: 5/10/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 22/38Joshua Grier Arrest Date: 5/7/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 23/38Rontravious Gaston Arrest Date: 5/10/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st & Violation of License to Carry Pistol Show Caption Hide Caption 24/38Tyrese Garrott Arrest Date: 5/11/18 Charge(s): Shooting/Discharging Firearm into Occupied Building/Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 25/38Broderick Gaither Arrest Date: 5/10/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 26/38Jeremy Franklin Arrest Date: 5/10/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 27/38Casie Ellis Arrest Date: 5/7/18 Charge(s): Assault with Bodily Fluids Show Caption Hide Caption 28/38Derrick Edwards Arrest Date: 5/11/18 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 29/38Antonio Easterly Arrest Date: 5/9/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 30/38Albert Dorsey Arrest Date: 5/11/18 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 31/38Kevin Dixon Arrest Date: 5/7/18 Charge(s): Assault 3rd & Driver without Current Valid Drivers License Show Caption Hide Caption 32/38Thomas Davis Arrest Date: 5/12/18 Charge(s): Driving while Cancelled, Driving while Revoked, Failure to Display Insurance, Failure to Register Vehicle Issue, No Drivers License, Open Container Violation, & Operating Vehicle without Insurance Show Caption Hide Caption 33/38Gary Callis Arrest Date: 5/10/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 34/38Billy Caldwell Arrest Date: 5/7/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 35/38Richard Buffton Arrest Date: 5/10/18 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance & Receiving Stolen Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 36/38Mydarrion Blue Arrest Date: 5/11/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 37/38Jermaine Bailey Arrest Date: 5/8/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 38/38Queston Armstrong Arrest Date: 5/12/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd-Dwelling & Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates May 7th through May 13th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.