Not as Hot, but More Humid

by Ryan Stinnett

TROPICAL MISCHIEF: A deep-layer non-tropical area of low pressure located over the eastern Gulf of Mexico continues to produce widespread cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms across much of Florida and southeastern Georgia. Although this system could still acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics while it moves slowly northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the next few days, the low has not shown signs of increased organization during the past 24 hours. Regardless of subtropical or tropical cyclone formation, this system will produce locally heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding across portions of Florida and the southeastern United States during the next few days. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

HERE COMES THE HUMIDITY: This low and associated moisture will be moving into the Northern Gulf Coast and will pull deep tropical moisture into the state. Then the low stalls over the region as upper-level support will be lacking and there is will be nothing to nudge the low out of here. For the rest of the week, each day the sky will be occasionally cloudy with a good chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms. It won’t rain continuous, and the sun will be out at times, but just be ready for rain, especially during the afternoon and evening hours when the air is most unstable. We don’t expect any severe thunderstorms, and heat levels will drop with highs mostly in the low 80s due to the clouds and rain.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: More of the same as the low sits over the region. Deep moisture remains, and we will have occasional showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two Saturday and Sunday. The sky will feature more clouds than sun, and highs will be in the low to mid 80s, right at seasonal averages for mid to late May. Rain amounts across Alabama through the week will range from near 3 inches close to the Georgia border, to near 1/2″ along the Mississippi border, but at some point this week, we should all see some rain, to help settle the dust.

NEXT WEEK: Finally by early next week it looks like an upper ridge builds across the Deep South, and nudge the low out of here. Rain showers will thin out, but we will maintain the risk of “widely scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms” for much of the week.

Have a great day!

Ryan