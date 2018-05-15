Occasional Showers & T-storms

by Shane Butler

Our active weather pattern is sticking around through the upcoming weekend. An area of low pressure over the northern gulf is transporting moisture into the state. This will lead to occasional showers and t-storms, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours. Most of the rain activity will be brief passing downpours with some lightning. We don’t anticipate anything too strong with these t-storms, mainly just a quick round of rain. The clouds and rain will help knock the heat down in spots, otherwise you can expect hot and humid conditions. We could be looking at this weather setup to linger into next week.