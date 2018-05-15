Scott Dawson Calls Out Gov. Ivey for “Betraying Alabama Values”; Ivey Responds

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Tuesday

“Kay has promised to defend conservative values all over TV,” Dawson said. “She has promised to run a transparent administration. She’s claimed to have ‘righted the ship of state.’ She has promised to be responsible with taxpayer dollars. She has paraded around the state passing around ADECA checks.”

Dawson continued, “The information revealed to voters today epitomizes everything that’s wrong with Montgomery politics. Conservative values have been betrayed in secret with almost one million dollars coming from the pockets of hard working Alabamians.”

on Friday . Just last night, WHNT reported that Free2Be abrubtly closed operations

​Today, Scott Dawson called for an investigation from the Attorney General’s office in light of this reported closure to determine where the money has gone, how it was appropriated, and what the Ivey Administration’s role has been. ​

Dawson asked Tuesday , “What is this organization? Where are the leaders? Where is the money? And, what does Governor Ivey intend to do about this wholesale betrayal of conservative Alabama taxpayers? We have crumbling roads and failing schools and yet we’re giving almost one million dollars to a now reportedly defunct organzation committed to normalizing transgenderism and homosexuality among Alabama children?”

​”The people of Alabama shouldn’t have to wonder what their leadership is hiding,” Dawson concluded. “I am running to restore faith in Alabama’s future and will work hard to regain the trust of the people by upholding the highest standards of accountability and transparency in Montgomery.”

______________

Kay Ivey’s campaign today released the following response to Scott Dawson’s press conference: “This is utter nonsense. Governor Ivey does not support the values pushed by this organization. Scott Dawson is intentionally misleading the public for political gain. A quick google search would have revealed the facts for Dawson.” Here are the facts: Not one penny of taxpayer money has gone to this organization.

The funds being discussed are federal funds from criminal fines and forfeitures from the Department of Justice – not taxpayer revenue.

Governor Ivey did not start the funding for this organization.

The federal government mandated to Alabama how this money was to be spent starting in mid-2014.

The federally mandated funding for this group started in late 2014.

The state of Alabama is currently auditing and investigating this organization.

, Scott Dawson called out the Ivey Administration for betraying Alabama values by giving almost one million taxpayer dollars to Free2Be, a fringe organization ​involved with ​the promotion and normalization of gay and transgender lifestyles among Alabama children.

Here are the details regarding Federal Grant Awarded to Free2Be:

Since 2014, Free2Be (formally known as GLBT Advocacy & Youth Services) has received a grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. As part of the grant process, the organization undergoes continual monitoring by ADECA in accordance with federal regulations. As a result of recent actions by the organization, Free2Be is currently being investigated and audited by ADECA. No grant dollars are currently being distributed to the organization and will not be, until the audit is completed.

The grant awarded to Free2Be is overseen by ADECA using funds given by and regulated by the federal government from criminal fines and forfeitures, not taxpayer dollars. In 2013, Alabama was notified that at least 10 percent of the grant dollars given to the state under the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) must be given to agencies that provide services to underserved populations. Additionally, Alabama was notified that grants must be extended to organizations which seek to provide victim services to the LGBTQ population. Following federal direction, a grant was first awarded to Free2Be in 2014, which was the only organization seeking the grant.

All federal grant programs ADECA administers require ongoing monitoring for compliance. In March of this year, ADECA began planning an on-site compliance monitoring visit to the Huntsville office of Free2Be. During the desk review process that precedes routine monitoring, it was discovered that the organization has an outstanding federal debt with the IRS for payroll taxes. The agency was placed on high risk status on March 29, 2018, and the agency’s ability to draw grant funds was suspended. ADECA continues to monitor the agency and will be making a monitoring and financial audit visit on May 21, 2018.

The grant given to Free2Be was extended and monitored in compliance with federal law and in accordance with publicly available rules and regulations. The Free2Be grant, as required by the federal government, provides assistance for victims of domestic violence, bullying and other crimes of violence. Federal regulations require agencies receiving grant dollars to provide matching funds, a requirement which Free2Be has complied with.

Any suggestion that the Free2Be grant is an expense of state dollars which could have been used for any other purpose is simply wrong, and illustrates a lack of understanding of federal grant processes. Compliance with federal regulations is required to ensure that Alabama continues to receive federal grant dollars. In 2017, ADECA administered federal grants totaling approximately $168,665,540.

The views espoused by Free2Be, nor the extension of a grant to the program, do not represent Governor Ivey’s personal views and simply represent a requirement and demand from the federal government.