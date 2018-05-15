Update: Montgomery Police Make Homicide Arrest

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’ve made an arrest in last night’s homicide on Creative Street.

Police say they’ve charged 22-year-old Damien Phifer of Wetumpka with murder. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Police say at about 7:30 p.m. last night, officers were flagged down near the intersection of Chisholm Street and Lower Wetumpka Road. That’s where they found 28-year-old Jamichael Stokes of Montgomery, who they say had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Stokes was shot in the 2800 block of Creative Street. They say the shooting was the result of an argument.