Big 6th Inning Propels Biscuits Past Jumbo Shrimp in Final Game of Series

Biscuits’ starting pitcher Kyle Bird made his first professional start on Grand Slam School Day. The left-hander battled control issues in the opening frame, hitting two Jumbo Shrimp and walking another. Bird beamed Jacksonville RBI-leader Eric Jagielo with the bases loaded, supplying the Jumbo Shrimp with a 1-0 lead.

Despite the rocky first inning, Bird settled down, retiring Jacksonville 1-2-3 in the second. Yoel Espinal relieved the Florida native and caged the Jumbo Shrimp. Espinal struck out three in two innings, keeping the deficit at one.

Travis Ott (1-1) continued Montgomery’s masterful bullpen performance. The lanky southpaw pitched a pair of scoreless innings, keeping the Biscuits within striking distance.

Jacksonville starting pitcher Max Duval (1-5) had allowed just three hits entering the sixth. Montgomery would have five hits in the bottom of the sixth, alone.

Biscuits’ centerfielder Thomas Milone began the charge with a single. Michael Russell advanced the lead runner with his third hit of the game, a single to right field, before Dalton Kelly drove home Milone via an RBI-double, tying the score at 1-1. RBI-singles by Jake Cronenworth and Brandon Lowe grabbed the Biscuits the lead and advanced the advantage to 3-1.

Montgomery relievers Matt Krook and Jordan Harrison preserved the lead and stranded a pair of base runners in the final three innings. Harrison squandered a John Norwood ninth-inning single, recording his first save of the season.