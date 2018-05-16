Big 6th Inning Propels Biscuits Past Jumbo Shrimp in Final Game of Series

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Biscuits (16-24), powered by a three-run sixth inning, defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (16-23), 3-1, on Wednesday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. The victory closed out a 10-game homestand, in which Montgomery went 4-6.

Biscuits’ starting pitcher Kyle Bird made his first professional start on Grand Slam School Day. The left-hander battled control issues in the opening frame, hitting two Jumbo Shrimp and walking another. Bird beamed Jacksonville RBI-leader Eric Jagielo with the bases loaded, supplying the Jumbo Shrimp with a 1-0 lead.
Despite the rocky first inning, Bird settled down, retiring Jacksonville 1-2-3 in the second. Yoel Espinal relieved the Florida native and caged the Jumbo Shrimp. Espinal struck out three in two innings, keeping the deficit at one.
Travis Ott (1-1) continued Montgomery’s masterful bullpen performance. The lanky southpaw pitched a pair of scoreless innings, keeping the Biscuits within striking distance.
Jacksonville starting pitcher Max Duval (1-5) had allowed just three hits entering the sixth. Montgomery would have five hits in the bottom of the sixth, alone.
Biscuits’ centerfielder Thomas Milone began the charge with a single. Michael Russell advanced the lead runner with his third hit of the game, a single to right field, before Dalton Kelly drove home Milone via an RBI-double, tying the score at 1-1. RBI-singles by Jake Cronenworth and Brandon Lowe grabbed the Biscuits the lead and advanced the advantage to 3-1.
Montgomery relievers Matt Krook and Jordan Harrison preserved the lead and stranded a pair of base runners in the final three innings. Harrison squandered a John Norwood ninth-inning single, recording his first save of the season.
The Biscuits will begin a ten-game road trip in Birmingham on Thursdaynight at 7:05 p.m. Genesis Cabrera (4-3) will take the ball in game one for the Biscuits while Matt Tomshaw (0-1) is scheduled for the Barons.

Related Posts

Texas Drops UCF from Schedule, Will Play Alabama i...
Late Surge by Biscuits Not Enough to Beat Jumbo Sh...
Sports Betting Could Soon Be Legal Nationwide
Former Alabama, Saints Running Back Suspended 4 ga...