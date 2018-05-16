Chick-fil-A Awards $60,000 in Scholarships to 24 Team Members in the Montgomery Area

by Alabama News Network Staff

Chick-fil-A® is awarding more than 5,700 Team Members $14.65 million in scholarships. The investment in this year’s program marks a $5.85 million increase since 2017 and is the one of the highest unrestricted per-employee scholarship investments in the industry. Team Members who are beginning or continuing their higher education will be awarded scholarships in the amount of $2,500 or $25,000.

Chick-fil-A’s “Remarkable Futures” education initiative allows students employed by the company’s local franchise Operators to receive up to $25,000 in scholarships that can be applied for any area of study at any accredited institution of their choice, including any two- or four-year colleges and universities, online programs or technical/vocational schools. There is no requirement of hours worked or length of service to qualify.

In addition to $14.5 million in scholarships, all of Chick-fil-A’s 120,000 Team Members also have access to tuition discounts and other educational benefits at 100 colleges and universities nationwide.

“We want to provide Team Members with not only essential job skills and leadership development opportunities while working in Chick-fil-A restaurants, but also help them receive the best education to support their career aspirations – whatever they may be,” said Rodney Bullard, vice president of Community Affairs at Chick-fil-A and executive director of the Chick-fil-A Foundation. “We are excited that we’ve been able to increase the funding this year to help even more Team Members attend the college or university of their dreams.”

A local Chick-fil-A restaurant is awarding $60,000 in scholarships to 24 restaurant team members in the Montgomery market.

Chick-fil-A’s Remarkable Futures Initiative includes three educational assistance opportunities:

Chick-fil-A Leadership Scholarship: In 2018, 5,728 students will receive a $2,500 scholarship for the 2018-2019 academic year. Team Members may re-apply for up to four years – for a potential total of up to $10,000 for college while working at a Chick-fil-A restaurant. These scholarships are awarded to Chick-fil-A Team Members based on leadership, academic achievement and community involvement.

True Inspiration Scholarship: In 2018, 13 Team Members will receive an individual, one-time award of $25,000. These scholarships will be awarded to Chick-fil-A restaurant Team Members based on demonstrated financial need, leadership, academic achievement and community involvement. This year’s True Inspiration Scholarship recipients have logged an average of 450 hours of community service each.

Educational Assistance Opportunities: In addition to scholarships, Chick-fil-A is offering all Team Members access to tuition discounts of up to 30 percent and other educational benefits at 100 colleges and universities across the country. The benefits can be combined with either of the above scholarships.

To be eligible for these opportunities, applicants must be employed by a Chick-fil-A franchise Operator, a Chick-fil-A, Inc.-operated restaurant or an S. Truett Cathy (STC) brand restaurant.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. began awarding scholarships to team members in 1973 based on founder S. Truett Cathy’s desire to incentivize team members to further their education. Since then, nearly 46,700 Team Members have received scholarships from Chick-fil-A, Inc., bringing the total amount funded to more than $61 million, and applied at more than 3,000 schools nationwide.