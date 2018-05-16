District 2 House Candidate Rich Hobson Giving Away AR-15 Rifle

by Ellis Eskew

Republican candidate Rich Hobson is not only running for Congress. He’s giving away an AR-15 rifle.

It has recently made headlines as the weapon of choice in mass shootings across the country.

But District 2 candidate Rich Hobson says he’s giving one away.

“A weapon that many people own across America, that I own too, myself. And there is nothing wrong with this weapon,” said Hobson.

In fact, Hobson says he believes everyone should have one.

“Well, I’ll tell you what, it’s for defense. It’s for defense of our home. I mean it’s our Second Amendment right. I see nothing wrong with that. And I believe every family should have one if they so desire, and they should, of course, go through proper training. Our rights are being trampled upon,” said Hobson.

We asked people in Montgomery what they think about the giveaway. There were mixed reactions.

“Well, I feel like an AR 15 as a giveaway due to an election is excessive. That’s not the way to get votes. But at the same time I am very pro-gun and guns don’t kill people, it’s people that kill people,” said Brittany Peterson.

Mallory Wadsworth says, “I think that is awesome. I think it is beneficial to everyone that loves guns.”

Regina Williams is skeptical.

“Well, basically, there is so much going on in this world today as far as violence and killings and all. And I think they say guns don’t kill people, people with guns kill people. So I don’t think it’s recommended for him to give away a gun,” said Williams.

The winner of the giveaway will be announced on Memorial Day.

Hobson says the winner’s information will be given to Southern Outdoor Sports in Dothan, who will provide background checks and comply with federal law.

