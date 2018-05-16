Fallen Officers of the Montgomery Police Department Remembered

by Danielle Wallace

Wednesday’s somber ceremony is what some call healing for the families of fallen officers in Montgomery over the years.

When I do the roll call of the officers names that gets pretty difficult especially when you get down to the ones that I have known throughout my career,” says Captain Regina Duckett of the Montgomery Police Department.

Name after name being read, recognizes each family of the officers.

“It’s just something that I won’t say that’s expected but it’s an honor that the tradition,” says Carl Noble.

“It will never go away but how do we build upon this and really come together as a family but also as an organization?” says Chief Ernest Finley of the Montgomery Police Department.

Chief Finley is thankful no officers in his department have been lost recently and he’s working to keep it that way.

“We really emphasize being prepared when you go to these dangerous situations. Do not be alone with the active shooter situations that’s coming up-teamwork is important with what we do to make sure that we are well protected in our uniform,” says Finley.

It is those things that officers say keeps everyone alert to the worst.

“These officers will never be forgotten so this ceremony will continue,” says Duckett.

The last fallen officer in Montgomery was officer David Colley who was killed in 2015 in a car crash while on duty in Montgomery. So far this year 2 officers have died in the line of duty in Alabama – 1 in Huntsville and another in Mobile.