Former Hayneville Police Chief Speaks Out About His Firing

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Hayneville Police Chief was fired by the town council after nearly 14 years on the job.

Now, the former chief is threatening a federal lawsuit against the council members who voted for his termination.

Former chief, Kelvin Mitchell, is speaking out about his recent firing.

He says the council violated his right to due process in the matter.

Mitchell says he’s got a lawyer and is preparing to take legal action.

“I was terminated wrongfully, period,” he said.

“State law says that if you’re going to terminate a municipal law enforcement officer you must give him due process, that’s a must.”

The Hayneville Town Council meets every 2nd Monday of the month at 6:30 pm.