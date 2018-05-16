Gov. Kay Ivey Fires Back Against Accusation Regarding Her Sexuality

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey is speaking out against an accusation that she is a lesbian. She sat down with TV stations today to strongly rebuke the claim.

The charge came in a Twitter post from State Rep. Patricia Todd (D-Birmingham), the only gay member of the Alabama Legislature. She tweeted:

“Will someone out her for God’s sake….I have heard for years that she is gay and moved her girlfriend out of her house when she became Gov. I am sick of closeted elected officials.”

Todd hasn’t made herself available to answer questions about where she got her alleged information. She isn’t running for re-election to the seat she has held since 2006 and is moving to Orlando, Florida, to lead a gay rights group.

In an on-camera interview, Ivey responded:

“It’s disgusting. It’s false. It’s a baldface lie.”

Ivey continued:

“It’s disgusting because they’re not telling the truth. People ought to tell the truth, not spread unfounded rumors and lies, and that’s what she’s done and others are picking up on it. It’s disheartening and frustrating. It’s about me. If folks told lies on you, you’d fight back, too. This is my name. You come into this world with your name and you go out with your name. This is not the way you do things.”

Ivey says she has not spoken to Rep. Todd and doesn’t intend to do so.

Ivey is seeking a full term in the governor’s office. The primaries are less than three weeks away, on June 5.

Ivey took office as governor in April 2017 after Gov. Robert Bentley resigned amid a scandal involving his senior political adviser Rebekah Mason. He stepped down as lawmakers considered impeachment proceedings amid questions on whether Bentley used state resources to further his relationship. At the time, Ivey was in her second term as Alabama’s lieutenant governor.