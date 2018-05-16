Hit or Miss Showers and Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

The moisture associated with the low in the Gulf is streaming into the state and providing fuel for showers and storms which we see develop on a daily basis, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Due to the counter-clockwise flow around the low to the south, this week’s showers and storms are moving east to west. Through the day, we will continue to see these expand in coverage, before gradually winding down after sunset. With the added clouds and rain, highs today should be in the mid and upper 80s in East Alabama, with some low 90s the farther west you go.

FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK: With the low going no where fast, deep tropical moisture will continue to flow into the state. Little change in the day to day forecast, as each day will feature more clouds than sun, with showers and scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours when the air is most unstable. Each day as the sun sets, the coverage of showers will decrease, but with the air mass in place, showers are possible at just about any time. Highs will be hold in the 80s, with humid conditions, while nights will be warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: More of the same as the low sits over the region and deep moisture remains in place. We will have occasional showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. The sky will feature more clouds than sun, and highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Early next week it looks like an upper ridge builds across the Deep South; rain showers will thin out, but we will maintain the risk of widely scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms for much of the week. Highs will continue to hold in the 80s.

Have a great day!

Ryan