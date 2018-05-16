Man Serving Murder Sentence Charged with Fatally Stabbing Fellow Inmate

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Tuesday at the Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent.

Jeveria Odess McCall, 35, was fatally stabbed by an inmate in a housing area at approximately 5 p.m. McCall was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses to the stabbing identified inmate Keandre Derrod Houston, 29, who will be charged with McCall’s death. Prison officials recovered a makeshift knife used in the stabbing. No other inmates were involved.

McCall was serving a 20-year sentence on a 2013 first-degree robbery conviction in Montgomery County. Houston is serving a life sentence for a 2011 murder conviction in Tuscaloosa County.

Bibb Correctional Facility was placed on lockdown while ADOC investigates the incident.