Man Serving Murder Sentence Charged with Fatally Stabbing Fellow Inmate

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Keandre Houston

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Tuesday at the Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent.

Jeveria Odess McCall, 35, was fatally stabbed by an inmate in a housing area at approximately 5 p.m.  McCall was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses to the stabbing identified inmate Keandre Derrod Houston, 29, who will be charged with McCall’s death.  Prison officials recovered a makeshift knife used in the stabbing.   No other inmates were involved.

McCall was serving a 20-year sentence on a 2013 first-degree robbery conviction in Montgomery County.  Houston is serving a life sentence for a 2011 murder conviction in Tuscaloosa County.

Bibb Correctional Facility was placed on lockdown while ADOC investigates the incident.

Related Posts

Burkette Wins District 26 Senate Seat
Downtown Eatery Set to Close It’s Doors in S...
Being Aware of Sex Offenders As Summer Break Appro...
Update: Montgomery Police Make Homicide Arrest