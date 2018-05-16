Union Springs Man Pronounced Dead Following Crash into Tree

by Alabama News Network Staff

A single-vehicle crash at 6:55 a.m. today, May 16, has claimed the life of a Union Springs man.

Quintavius Jerome Jones, 27, was killed when the 2005 Toyota Avalon he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Jones, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead a short time later at Baptist Medical Center South. The crash occurred on U.S. 82 near the 204 mile marker, approximately five miles east of Union Springs.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.