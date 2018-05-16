Unsettled Weather Through The Weekend And Beyond…

by Ben Lang

Coverage of rain and storms has increased over the last couple of hours, especially for areas west of I-65. Although coverage of storms generally decreases overnight, the proximity of surface low pressure near the coast continues the chance of a shower or storm overnight. Lows only fall to the upper 60s tonight.

We’ll start off Thursday mainly dry with a partly cloudy sky. Rain and thunderstorm coverage increases by the afternoon during peak heating and with the surface low still nearby. Scattered showers/storms remain possible Thursday night. Lows fall back to the upper 60s. A cold front (or really wind shift this time of year) makes a run at us on Friday. This will result in another day of rain and thunderstorm coverage. Once the front moves through (likely by Friday evening) we could see a brief dry period, at least for Friday night.

More scattered showers and storms are possible during the afternoons of this weekend and beyond, typical of our summer weather pattern. Afternoon high temperatures range from the mid to upper 80s, with isolated spots in the low 90s. Overnight lows fall into the mid/upper 60s.