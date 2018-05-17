Afternoon Rain and Storms Likely Today and Friday

by Ben Lang

The clouds have cleared west of I-65 after a mostly cloudy start to the day. Despite that, we’ll see the coverage of rain and storms increase again this afternoon. A line of storms is currently tracking into extreme west Alabama, and it will continue to push east through the afternoon. We could get wind gusts up to 60 mph and perhaps small hail out of the strongest storms today, but widespread severe weather is unlikely.

The coverage of storms tapers off tonight, with lows eventually falling back into the 60s. No change to the forecast for Friday- partly to mostly cloudy during the morning, then a good coverage of showers and storms by the afternoon. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s. Some of Friday afternoon’s storms could linger well into the evening, so be aware of that if you have any outdoor plans.

Although afternoon showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday, coverage should be a little lower. Highs reach the upper 80s to around 90 with lows dropping into the upper 60s. Rain coverage could be higher Monday thanks to an approaching front. Scattered storms remain possible next Tuesday through Thursday too, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.