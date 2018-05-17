Face 2 Face: John Knight Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: May 17, 2018 3:48 PM CDT Updated: May 17, 2018 3:49 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff Senior Political Reporter Tim Lennox sat down for a “Face to Face” with Senate District 26 candidate, John Knight. Knight is a current member of the Alabama Legislature. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Lawmaker Who Made Accusation Against Gov. Kay Ivey... Two killed in wreck Breaking: Wetumpka Police Chief Dies District 2 House Candidate Rich Hobson Giving Away...