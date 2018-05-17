Lawmaker Who Made Accusation Against Gov. Kay Ivey Loses Job Offer

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama state Rep. Patricia Todd (D-Birmingham), the lawmaker who made an accusation against Gov. Kay Ivey’s sexuality on Twitter this week, has now lost her upcoming job.

Todd was hired to become the executive director of One Orlando Alliance in Orlando, Florida, a gay rights group.

But in a statement today, One Orlando Alliance says it has decided not to hire Todd.

Here is part of the group’s statement:

“After careful deliberation, the Board of Directors of One Orlando Alliance unanimously decided to retract the offer of employment made to Patricia Todd to serve as Executive Director of the organization. She was to begin her new role on June 1.

“The Board affirms that Ms. Todd’s recent comments are not aligned with the values of One Orlando Alliance. We strongly believe that coming out is a personal choice and we do not support involuntarily outing,” remarked Jennifer Foster, Chair of the Board of Directors and one of the original co-conveners of the Alliance.

Foster added, “This has been a challenging situation. While Ms. Todd has a well-established record of outstanding service to the community, her lapse in judgment has led us to end our relationship with her. We admire her many decades of exemplary service and believe that, with the right opportunity, Ms. Todd will continue to use her many talents to make significant progress advocating for justice and equality.”

Todd was first elected to the Alabama Legislature in 2006. She decided not to seek re-election this year.

Ivey has strongly fired back against Todd’s accusation, saying it is a baldface lie. Ivey is seeking a full term in office in the June 5 Republican primary.