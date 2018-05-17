Political Activist Group Calls for Resignation of Selma Police Chief

by George McDonald

The Save OurSelves Movement for Justice and Democracy is calling for the resignation of Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier.

The call comes in response to the arrest of Councilman Sam Randolph.

A warrant was issued earlier this week for Randolph’s arrest for allegedly urinating on a city street back on April 1st.

The group also wants the charge against Randolph dropped.

“We’re going to have to fight this,” said State Senator Hank Sanders.

“We’re going to have to fight it in the public arena. We’re going to have to fight it in the community arena. We’re going to have to fight it in the legal arena. We’re going to have to fight it on all fronts.

Randolph is free on bail and his case goes to court on May 22nd.