Rain & Storms Remain in the Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/FRIDAY: Deep tropical moisture remains in place, and there will be little change in the day to day forecast. Rain chances remain pretty decent these days, and we are still expecting more clouds than sun, with the best chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms, during the afternoon and evening hours when the air is most unstable. Each day as the sun sets, the coverage of showers will decrease, but with the air mass in place, showers are possible at just about any time. Highs will be hold in the 80s, with humid conditions, while nights will be warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: More of the same is the forecast as deep tropical moisture remains in place. Expect occasional showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday and the sky will feature more clouds than sun. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Early next week it looks like an upper ridge builds across the Deep South; rain showers will thin out, but we will maintain the risk of widely scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms for much of the week.

Have a great day!

Ryan