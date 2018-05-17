Two killed in wreck

by Tim Lennox

State troopers say two people died in an accident near Uniontown Wednesday Morning:

“A two-vehicle crash at 11:18 a.m. today, May 16, claimed two lives. Sarah lyrene, 70, and Edward Charles Lyrene, 75, both of Northport, were killed when the 2014 Honda Accord they were occupying was struck by a 2017 Volvo tractor trailer. Sarah Lyrene, the Honda’s driver and Edward Charles Lyrene, the passenger, were both pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Volvo was not injured. The crash occurred on Alabama 25 near the 50 mile marker, five miles West of Uniontown.”