Wetumpka City Leaders React to the Passing of Police Chief Danny Billingsley

by Danielle Wallace

Wetumpka Police Chief Danny Billingsley has passed away after a battle with cancer.

“He really took protect and serve to heart,” says Greg Benton, Assistant Police Chief of the Wetumpka Police Dept.

Billingsley served as chief of the Wetumpka Police Department for about 3 years and in that time city leaders say he made a big impact.

“He shared his faith wherever he went. Danny had been very successful in law enforcement and we were fortunate to bring him on board here in Wetumpka and work with him,” says Jerry Willis, Mayor of Wetumpka.

They say his work was not only visible while in uniform, but it also stretched into the community.

“He started so many programs-community minded programs here in Wetumpka like serving the needy, meals on Thursday nights, daycare for some of the kids that needed daycare in the summers,” says Benton.

“Danny had led over 50 mission trips into foreign countries. He would raise the money to travel into foreign countries to build churches,” says Willis.

For many, Billingsley is remembered as a great leader who will be greatly missed.

“I don’t think there’s anybody that ever met Danny Billingsley – who got to know him that misunderstood or didn’t recognized his love for not only his job but the men and women that served with him,” says Tom Gaylord, a chaplain for the Wetumpka Police Department.

“Fantastic person, great police chief and it’s a tremendous loss to us in the city of Wetumpka,” says Willis.

Billingsley was 68-years old.

The funeral is set for Monday, May 21st at Evangel Church in Montgomery at 11 am. Visitation starts at 10 am. A visitation is also scheduled at Leak Memory Chapel the day before on Sunday, May 20th from 4 pm until 6 pm.