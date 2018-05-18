ALDOT: I-85 Resurfacing; Eastern Blvd Improvements Project Begins Monday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Here is the ALDOT press release:

An Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) resurfacing project on Interstate 85 from the East Boulevard interchange to the Taylor Road interchange will begin Monday, May 21, weather permitting.

As part of the resurfacing project on the Interstate the I-85 north exit ramp at Eastern Blvd will be extended for queuing traffic, the I-85 south exit ramp at Eastern Blvd will have dual lefts and dual rights at the top of the ramp, and the I-85 south exit ramp to Taylor Road will be lengthened to Bell Road.

Improvements to Eastern Boulevard from Woodmere Boulevard to Monticello Drive are also included in this project. With up to 55,000 vehicles traveling this corridor daily, changes are needed to move traffic more efficiently.

The Changes

Continuing three lanes of traffic over interstate from Woodmere Boulevard to Monticello Drive,

Signalized entrance ramp to I-85 north and south ramp just north of Carmichael Road,

Dual rights onto I-85 north and south ramp just north of Carmichael Road,

Continuing three lanes across the interstate from Monticello Drive to Woodmere Blvd,

Upgraded signals at Carmichael Road, Interstate ramps, and Monticello Drive, and

Installation of overhead sign bridges.

During construction, lane closures will not occur during peak hours. Lane closures will only take place from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday.

ALDOT awarded the project to Midsouth Paving Inc. of Birmingham, at a cost of $16.4 million with 180 working days. The project is expected to be complete by the summer of 2019.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally and economically sound transportation network across Alabama.