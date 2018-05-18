Law Enforcement from Across the State Bring the 2018 Special Olympics Torch to Troy

by Danielle Wallace

Athletes from across the state are ready to take center stage this weekend at Troy University, part of the Special Olympics Alabama State Games. But before the opening ceremonies, law enforcement officers from across the state carried the Special Olympics torch into Troy.

“We came together in central Alabama and all of us are together today and we can’t run the torch in to start the games tonight,” says Debbie Sumrall of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s unbelievable from Huntsville to Mobile, to Auburn over to Tuscaloosa,” says Randy Meeks.

The run is a tradition that officially kicks off the games that welcome athletes across the state that are ready to shine in everything to track and field to bowling.

“The athletes from ages 8 to 80 to 90, they cheer for us and they scream and yell. They love when we walk in with the torch and it’s a great feeling,” says Sumrall.

As for as what goes into the torch run?

“It takes a lot of preparation as far as getting people to get people to do the run because no one likes to exercise, so just getting people out,” says Eric Myers of the Hoover Police Department.

Those particapating say, its tough but rewarding.

“It’s building you know. We start out very early Thursday morning and we did a lot of runs Thursday, all across the state. South Alabama joined us last night and so we all know each other. We see each other every year so it’s like a family reuniting,” says Sumrall.

Opening ceremonies for the games start at 7 pm Friday inside Trojan Arena at Troy University. The games continue throughout the day Saturday.