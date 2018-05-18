Rinse and Repeat Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A persistence forecast works best as we expect more of the same in our forecast as deep tropical moisture remains in place. Expect occasional showers and storms Friday, Saturday and Sunday and the sky will feature more clouds than sun. Highs will be in the low to mid to upper 80s. Nights will be mainly fair and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Days will be warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds, and the risk of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will continue most of the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s most days.

Have a great day!

Ryan