Scattered Afternoon Storms This Weekend

by Ben Lang

The possibility of thunderstorms returns this afternoon, though the latest high-res model runs suggest the overall coverage should remain on the lower end today. Rain and storms taper off again this evening with the loss of daytime stability. That cycle will essentially be on repeat for the much of our 8-day forecast.

Saturday starts off dry with a mix of sun and clouds, and outside of scattered showers and storms we’ll stay partly cloudy through the afternoon. With a lower coverage of rain Saturday and Sunday, highs in some locations warm into the lower 90s. Saturday and Sunday night will be mainly dry with lows in the upper 60s.

Coverage of storms either Monday or Tuesday could be a little higher due to the influence of a front to our north. Overall though, the same pattern continues with the best rain chances during the afternoon. The overall chance for rain looks lower between the middle and end of next week. Highs continue to trend in the upper 80s to near 90 next week. Overnight lows remain unchanged, dropping to the upper 60s/around 70.