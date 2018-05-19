2018 Special Olympics Alabama State Games Continue at Troy University

by Danielle Wallace

Athletes of all ages are the center of attention each year at the Special Olympics Alabama State Games. They return to the annual event for a variety of reasons.

“To see people, to be happy, to be more experienced in this community,” says Caleb Fleming.

There are plenty of smiles as winners receive medals.

“They’re nervous just as any track students. They have their nerves. But they really enjoy this though,” says Nan Franks, an Adaptive Physical Education teacher.

Saturday’s competition focused on track and field events, games that come with lessons in sports and in life too

“It’s let’s them know that they can compete at their level and even though if they don’t win then they’ve still given their very best and they have already won because so many people have told them that they can’t do things, instead of telling them how much they can do,” says Richard Pace, Special Olympics Coach.

“We’ve only been coming as Alabaster City Schools for 3 years now. It’s been a great experience. It’s so good for them to get away from home,” says Franks.

Some parents say the games are a must see.

“I’ve enjoyed watching the competition level. It’s way more than expected. Great athletes and it’s just been such a pleasure to be here,” says Cliff March.

Everyone agrees that it is competition with a purpose.

“They also help with social skills, with daily living skills, taking care of themselves. Everything that we do here this weekend is really a lesson,” says Franks.

The games end with closing ceremonies Saturday night at Troy University.

