Democratic Candidate Wins ADC Endorsement

Primary is on June 5th

by Tim Lennox

A spokesman for Democratic Candidate for Governor Walt Maddox says he has been endorsed by the Alabama Democratic Conference. He had already been endorsed by the other large black political organizations in the state, The New South Coalition.

The ADC endorsed Maddox in the June 5th Democratic Primary Election over five others candidates, including two black candidates. Maddox is white. One of the black candidates, James Fields, had a balance of about $3,000 in his campaign account as of May 1st. The other, Anthony White had no money. Maddox had some $235,000 is his account.

Maddox is the longtime Mayor of Tuscaloosa.