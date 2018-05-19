No End In Sight To Our Current Weather Pattern

by Ben Lang

Showers and storms are still going this afternoon thanks to plenty of hot and muggy air. This daytime thunderstorm pattern we’ve experienced for close to a week now continues through much of the week ahead. Tonight’s forecast also resembles the last several days- storms tapering off by 10PM-midnight and lows in the upper 60s/low 70s. More of the same Sunday, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with storms firing around midday or shortly after.

Coverage of storms could be a bit higher Monday and Tuesday, though there aren’t any discernible weather features that increase our rain chances significantly this week. Just hot, humid air that will lend itself to the current pattern continuing.

High temperatures for the week ahead look pretty uniform- mid to upper 80s, with some locations reaching the low 90s if rain holds off. The overnights will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Enjoy the weekend!