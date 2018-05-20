Former New Orleans Mayor Awarded for removing Confederate Monuments

Landrieu wins JFK Profile in Courage Award

by Tim Lennox

BOSTON (AP) – The former mayor of New Orleans has been honored for his leadership in removing Confederate memorials in his city.

Mitch Landrieu was presented with the 2018 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award Sunday night in Boston for standing behind his decision to take down four monuments.

The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation paid tribute to Landrieu for taking the action despite legal challenges and outright threats from those who insist the Confederacy is an important part of New Orleans’ heritage.

In his speech, Landrieu acknowledged that history cannot be changed, but said that we are far enough removed “to acknowledge, understand, reconcile and, most importantly, choose a better future for ourselves.”

President Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, made the presentation.

The award has been presented annually since 1989.

A similar battle has been underway in Montgomery…with protestors wanting a statue of a physician taken down on the Alabama Capitol Building grounds.

Protestors say Dr. James Marion Sims operated on enslaved women without anesthesia, believing they did not feel pain like white women.

Montgomery mayor Todd Strange says we shouldn’t be changing history—and the new state law protecting monuments would likely apply in regard to the Sims statue.