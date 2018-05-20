MPS School Year Comes to a Close, Parents React

by Danielle Wallace

It has been a long year for Montgomery Public Schools, taken over by the state because of poor performance and now facing school closings too.

The end of the school year is a relief for some parents who have been dealing with the state intervention,

“I am super excited that all of our students have been able to survive the through this school year and not become mentally distracted in spite of what is happening in administration,” says KK Middleton.

There’s a new MPS superintendent – Dr. Ann Moore and she’s being paid $215,000 a year. That makes her one of the highest paid superintendents in the state.

“I am kind of sorry about the people who will be pink slipped and they’re thinking that you know-some of her salary could have been the salary of several instructors or or other staff that are still needed at the schools,” says Karen Smith.

The salary compared to other systems also has a some board members concerned.

“They’re not in intervention. they don’t lack the monthly reserve like we do so i don’t know how we can do this and say that we’re good stewards of funds right now,” says board member Melissa Snowden.

Some parents say they hope the decision to hire Moore was a good one.

“I think we could have possibly waited until after coming out of intervention and after electing new board members before we even hired a superintendent since we’re already under state intervention,” says Middleton.

Some say the biggest issues from now forward is discipline.

“I graduated from this school system. the problems that we’re facing right now are going to be more disciplinary issues and the way that the school board handles disciplinary issues to give the teachers a backbone,” says Cedric Leonard, family member of MPS Student.

“I think after this upcoming election we’ll see a few changes on our board and i think that our system will definitely move in the right direction,” says Middleton.

The upcoming primary election for the Montgomery School Board is set for June 5th.