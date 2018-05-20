Slightly Better Chance For Rain and Storms Monday and Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Thunderstorm activity remained widely scattered Sunday afternoon. Additional pop-up showers or storms are a possibility through early this evening, but taper off the further past sunset we get. Lows fall into the upper 60s/low 70s overnight.

There’s a slightly higher chance to see rain and storms Monday, thanks to a weak disturbance heading our way from the Florida panhandle. Still looks like the most likely time to see rain is during the afternoon. That feature may allow some storms to continue Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Temperatures could be a bit cooler thanks to the rain on Monday, still generally in the mid to upper 80s though.

Another good coverage of showers and storms is likely for Tuesday afternoon. High temps generally top out in the mid to upper 80s, though some low 90s are possible for locations that don’t get rain. After Tuesday, the unsettled pattern remains in place for the southeast. Daytime scattered storms are still possible from Wednesday into next weekend.