Noon Update: A Sea of Humidity

by Ryan Stinnett

A SEA OF HUMIDITY: A very warm and muggy air mass has settled into Alabama and it is going no where fast. Unfortunately, it looks like we are stuck with the humidity until the fall, but of course this is nothing new to us in the South. The good news, with the moisture-rich air mass in place it doesn’t take much to get showers and storms to develop, and those are about the only heat relief we get this time of year. For today, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures reaching into the upper 80s this afternoon. Of course, we will be watching the radar waiting on showers and storms to develop, but the greatest coverage of these will occur during the afternoon and evening hours when the instability is highest. However, within this air mass, showers and storms are possible at anytime.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Fairly routine late May weather as the air mass will not be changing all that much over the next 7-10 days. Expect partly sunny, very warm and muggy days with scattered showers and storms on a daily basis, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Once again, some showers and storms are possible during the morning hours. Highs will be generally in the upper 80s and lower 90s, while lows will be in the upper 60s.

Within this air mass, the rain and storms that develop will be random and scattered in nature and there is no way of knowing exactly when and where they will develop. Organized severe thunderstorm activity is not expected, but a few “pulse” type severe storms are possible. The main threat from these will come from gusty straight line winds. Also, intense tropical downpours are expected with any storm, and these can produce torrential amounts of rain over a short period of time and can produce isolated flash flooding. Always remember to TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN, if you encounter flood waters. In additions, tremendous amounts of lightning are produced by these storms; if you can hear thunder you can be struck by lightning, so WHEN THUNDER ROARS, HEAD INDOORS.

A PEEK AT THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND WEATHER: I will give you three guesses on what to expect in the weather, but you will only need one. Muggy days with a mix of sun and clouds, and scattered showers and storms; highs will generally be in the mid 80s. Of course, no washouts for the holiday weekend, but there will be a decent coverage of showers and storms each day.

Have a Marvelous Monday!

Ryan