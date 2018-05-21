Dallas Co. Man Lives in a Castle and It’s For Sale

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

You’ve probably heard it said that a man’s home is his castle. Well, it’s true. And the man lives in Dallas County.

When Kenneth Busby of Safford says his home is his castle, he really means it.

Busby built a house that looks like a medieval castle.

And his family has been living in the house in rural Dallas County for more than a decade.

“I guess its something you don’t normally see out here like this,” said Busby.

“Everybody around here calls it the castle but we just call it home.”

The house has more than 2300 square feet of space, two and a half bedrooms and three bathrooms.

It’s for sale and listed with Town and Country Real Estate of Selma.