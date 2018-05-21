“Gathering of Eagles” Events Celebrating USAF Heroes Coming to Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

It’s a time to celebrate American airpower, stories of courage, innovation and resiliency.

This year, the Gathering of Eagles Foundation selected 10 eagles to share their stories.

Lt. Col. Sarah Brehm tells us, “we have a helicopter pilot. We have people who have gone into space and worked with the space program. We have some over POWs, so they have touched a wide range of things.”

One of the events the eagles will attend is military night at the Biscuits game.

“They are honoring our 10 eagles. There will be a ceremonial first pitch by one of our eagles. Then, throughout the course of the game you will learn about the background of the eagles. They will get to go on the field and there will be opportunities for the public to meet the eagles,” said Brehm.

Another event will be at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival where the public will hear inspiring stories of service and sacrifice.

“We have three eagles we are going to bring on to the stage. We have Gen. Lori Robinson. She is the first 4-star active duty. She is a first female combat commander. We have Dr. Guin Bluford, first African American in space and also a Vietnam fighter pilot. And then we have Chief Calvin Markham, who is the first USAF boots on the ground. He was a combat controller. He was embedded with special forces when OEF kicked off,” said Major Annie Driscoll, President of the Gathering of Eagles Foundation.

The purpose is to honor the legacies of these brave men and women and inspire a new generation of eagles….along with fellow Americans.

“It is really important I think to share the connection of everything these heroes have done. And try to let folks learn and get to know and realize they are people just like us,” said Driscoll.

For more information, click here.