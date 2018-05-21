Montgomery Public Schools Updates Schedule of Parent Meetings

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools is holding a series of meetings with parents concerning the closings of four schools . Those closings will impact school zoning across the school system.

The public informational meeting scheduled for tomorrow night (May 22) at Lee High School has been postponed and has been rescheduled for June 7. The other meetings, May 24 at Carver High School and May 31 at Park Crossing High School remain the same. All meetings begin at 6:30.

The meetings are set to provide the rezoning information for parents of students who will be impacted due to the closing of Georgia Washington Middle School and Dozier, Chisholm and Floyd Elementary Schools. Each meeting will offer the same information. Thousands of elementary and middle school students will be rezoned by the closing of these schools – not just those at the four closing schools.