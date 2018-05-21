Rainy Weather Pattern This Week

by Shane Butler

Keep the rain gear handy through this week and the upcoming holiday weekend! There’s plenty of moisture in place and there’s more being transported into the state. A disturbance moving over the area the next few days will help generate showers and t-storms. You can expect periods of heavy rain and lightning with storms passing over head. Temps will continue to manage mid to upper 80s before being rain cooled in spots. Later this week we see the potential for an area low pressure to form over the gulf. This system will enhance the chance for rain over the upcoming weekend. Rainfall potential now through early next week is looking fairly significant with 3-5 inches possible. If you have plans outdoors during the holiday period, you may be interrupted at times with showers and t-storms.