Creative Services Director

by Laura Ross

The ideal candidate must have a strong marketing background and recent experience in the broadcasting industry. You must have experience managing a creative team in a high energy environment and inspiring progressive creative.

Requirements: Oversees brand strategies and marketing across our TV, Digital and other video platforms as well as new and innovative spaces. Also responsible for community and public service efforts, ensuring alignment with overall business objectives. Responsible for the consistent, successful execution of all creative projects from estimation through launch and maintenance. Responsible for the marketing and brand development of Alabama News Network compromised of WAKA CBS-8 and WNCF ABC32. In Montgomery, AL

Principal duties & responsibilities:

* Manage & supervise all aspects of commercial, promotional and PSA production (outdoor, radio, direct mail, newspaper, internet, etc.)

* Develop, implement, and coordinate all details involved in station(s) contests and promotions as well as community relations endeavors.

* Work collaboratively with sales staff in an effort to increase station revenue by formulating customized promotional packages for targeted clients.

* Work collaboratively with news on promotions and community involvement to position and brand the station(s).

* Oversee the creation of all station(s) graphics and art production for use on-air and supervises/maintains station website. Ensures continuity of station’s graphic identity.

* Maintain positive relations with outside vendors to secure materials needed for promotions.

* Prepare annual budget for Creative Services department.

* Serve as a station representative for community and charitable events.

* Excellent writing, grammar & editing techniques in order to write reports, business correspondence, & procedure manuals.

* Must be able to effectively present information and respond to questions from groups of managers, clients, customers, and the general public.

* Strong problem-solving skills and ability to deal with variables in different situations

If you are the candidate we are looking for, please submit resume and link of your work to jobs@waka.com or mail to Human Resources, 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 100, Montgomery, AL 36109. EOE