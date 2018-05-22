Governor’s Race Heats Up 2 Weeks before Primaries

by Ellis Eskew

While the gubernatorial race is in full swing, political analyst Steve Flowers says it’s been a fairly quiet race since it started.

“With two weeks to go, the polling is about where it was when they started about 2 or 3 months ago. Kay Ivey started way ahead in the polls and she continues to have a large lead in the polling. She was able to become governor about a year ago and looked very gubernatorial,” said Flowers.

Flowers says Kay Ivey is in the lead and favored to win.

But Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle is picking up speed behind her.

“He is going to come out of the Tennessee Valley with a good friends and neighbors vote and some campaign money. He has made a million dollar television buy. And television is what drives the numbers. So it will be interesting to watch and see if indeed she can get over the 50 percent threshold,” said Flowers.

On the Democratic side, Flowers says there is more momentum there with former Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb and Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox.

“But in recent weeks, Walt Maddox has moved into a good lead in that race not only in polling among Democratic voters who say who they are for, but he has also received some significant endorsements, which are important in the Democratic primary.”

As for negative headlines about some candidates or their campaigns, Flowers says he doesn’t think they have played a part in the race at all.

“Allegations against Sue Bell Cobb’s campaign worker did not resonate. I think Maddox was moving anyway. I don’t think the issue about the tweet about Kay Ivey resonated with her race,” said Flowers.