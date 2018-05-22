Selma City Councilman Makes First Court Appearance

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Selma city councilman arrested for allegedly urinating on a city street made a first appearance in court Tuesday morning.

Councilman Sam Randolph enter a plea of not guilty.

Randolph is accused of relieving himself on a city street.

“Everyone know this is frivolous,” said Randolph.

“Just a vendetta that the mayor and the chief have against me because I’m very outspoken against both of them.”

Both municipal judges have recuse themselves from hearing the case.

And that means it could be this fall before Randolph has his day in court.

Yusf Abdus-Salaam is one the attorneys representing Randolph in the case.

“He said it could September, October, November and I think the reason for that is he’s anticipating trouble trying to get some outside jurists to come into Selma and hear this foolishness,” he said.