Tropical Like Downpours

by Shane Butler

A rather moist air mass has settled over our area and we should see a good chance of rain sticking around here through early next week. Scattered showers and t-storms will develop each day. The main threats will be heavy downpours and lightning. Temps will try to manage mid to upper 80s for highs but rain activity will knock the heat down at times. A potential tropical like system will try to get going over the southern Gulf of Mexico this week. If this system develops and moves northward, it could enhance the chance for rain around our area. Model data is suggesting some significant rainfall potential with some areas seeing as much as 3 to 5 inches. This type of rain event will have some impact on your holiday weekend plans. You may be forced to head in doors at times due to tropical like downpours.