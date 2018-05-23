Gubernatorial Candidate Scott Dawson Announces “The Time is Now” Bus Tour

by Alabama News Network Staff

Wednesday morning, Scott Dawson announced “The Time is Now” bus tour which will rally grassroots conservative voters by sweeping every corner of the state ahead of the June 5th primary. Earlymorning, Scott Dawson announced “The Time is Now” bus tour which will rally grassroots conservative voters by sweeping every corner of the state ahead of theprimary.

Beginning on May 29th , the tour will will involve six days of stops canvassing thirty-seven counties and each day will be capped with a rally bringing in local pastors, leaders, entertainment, and special guests.

“We don’t have special interest money paying for our television ads, but ​ads don’t vote, grassroots voters do and that’s why I’m going to them ,” Dawson said Wednesday . “The time is now to stop electing the same politicians who’ve failed us for decades and the time is now to show the world that Alabama can and must move beyond our state’s failing status quo. “​

“​ June 5th will decide the direction of the future ​,” Dawson continued, “​ and I’m calling on all hard-working Alabamians to flock to the polls and elect a leader who refuses to play the political games that have failed us for so long. I’m ready to get to work for the people, defend the right to life, end sanctuary cities, fight for Alabama businesses, replace Common Core with common sense, fight for our Second Amendment rights, and make Alabama the best it can possibly be for everyone.”

​”The Time is Now” bus tour ​plans to stop in the following counties. Additional details will be released in the near future.