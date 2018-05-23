Keep The Rain Gear Handy !

by Shane Butler

A moisture rich tropical like air mass continues to remain across our area. This is providing the fuel for numerous disturbances to produce showers and t-storms. Where storms occur you can expect heavy downpours along with frequent lightning strikes. We see this weather pattern lingering through the weekend into the middle of next week. It could even be enhanced more with a system moving up from the Gulf of Mexico. Model data continues to suggest some type of low pressure system forming over the central gulf and moving toward the southeast coast this weekend. This system along with the moisture already in place will be a big rainfall producer for our region. We could see rainfall amounts around 3 to 5 inches over a five day period. As for weekend outdoor plans, its going to rain but there will be periods of sunshine mixed in as well. You will just need to have a place to seek shelter when the storms approach your location.