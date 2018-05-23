Man Arrested for Assault on Montgomery Police Officer

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Tuesday, May 22, Montgomery Police Department patrol observed an adult male walking down the middle of Zelda Road.

The male refused the officer’s request to leave the roadway and continued to block traffic. The male was identified as Demetrius Jones. After a warrant check, it was brought to the officer’s attention he had outstanding warrants.

As officers were attempting to take Jones into custody he became combative and punched one of the officers in the face causing minor injury.

Jones was not injured and was ultimately charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest.