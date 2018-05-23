Memorial Day Travel Up 6% from Last Year

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Memorial Day travel is up by 6% according to TripAdvisor’s Annual Memorial Day Travel Survey.  Nearly one-third will be traveling this weekend up from 24% last year.

Of those traveling, 74% will be driving and 32% will be flying to their destinations.  Even though air travel is also up by 6%, 90% of travelers said that the increase in gasoline prices will not affect their Memorial Day travel plans.  The roads and airways will be the busiest tomorrow and Friday with 21% and 30% traveling during those days respectively.

The majority of travelers will be going to the beach/ocean (26%) or visiting a city (24%).  Other top destinations include mountain getaways (12%), lake escapes (11%), or national park visits (9%).

