Muggy May Days

by Ryan Stinnett

MUGGY MAY WEATHER: Little change in the day to day forecast this time of year. For the rest of this week, expect partly sunny, very warm and muggy days with scattered showers and storms on a daily basis, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours, but some showers and storms are possible during the morning and late night hours. Highs will be generally in the mid to upper 80s, while lows will be in the upper 60s.

TROPICAL UPDATE/MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Global models continue to develop a tropical low in the northern Gulf of Mexico Saturday. The GFS model brings a broad low into the Florida Peninsula, then curving to the northwest in Alabama Monday. While the European model brings the low into the Mississippi coast Saturday, with a slow northward progression through Monday.

Here is the latest discussion from the NHC: A broad surface low centered just east of Belize is producing a large area of cloudiness and showers extending from the northwestern Caribbean Sea across Cuba and into the Florida peninsula. Little development is expected during the next couple of days due to strong upper-level winds and proximity to the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. However, gradual subtropical or tropical development is possible late this week while the system moves slowly into the central or eastern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible across western Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and much of Florida during the next several days. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

IMPACTS FOR ALABAMA: One way or another, the main impact will be enhanced rain coverage across the Gulf Coast states over the long holiday weekend. Rainfall forecasts shows the potential of 4-6 inches for places like Mobile, Gulf Shores, and Pensacola, with 3-4 inch totals for places like Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and Anniston. So, at this point, the holiday weekend looks mostly cloudy with occasional rain and a few thunderstorms. Even with the tropical low there will be some decent breaks in the rain, and the sun could break out at times. Highs will be around 80 degrees each day.

ROUNDING OUT MAY: For the last few days of May next week, nothing to suggest the weather changes much. Deep tropical moisture stays in place, and we will maintain some risk of showers and storms on a daily basis Tuesday through Friday with highs mostly in the 80s.

Have a great day!

Ryan