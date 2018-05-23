Rain And Storms Continue!

by Ben Lang

Rain and storms once again dot the central Alabama sky on this Wednesday. The same tropical weather pattern is likely to continue all the way through Memorial day weekend. A wildcard in the forecast for this weekend is the potential for a weak area of low pressure to develop into a tropical system once it gets into a more favorable environment in the gulf. The NHC gives it a 60% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone (at least tropical depression strength). This system certainly has the potential to continue probable rain chances through early next week.

The forecast looks much the same through this weekend- highs in the mid to upper 80s, just depending on when and where the rain is each day. Coverage of storms still looks highest during the evenings, and then generally tapers off during the overnights. The nights remain warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s/low 70s. Again, it won’t be a total washout for everyone each day, but on and off rain is a possibility each day for much of the next 8 days.