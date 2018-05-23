Valiant Cross Academy in Need of Assistance for Fire Prevention System

by Ellis Eskew

Valiant Cross Academy, an all male private school for at-risk youth in Montgomery, is in need of the community’s help.

Valiant Cross Academy is expanding to high school next year.

They have the property on Troy University Montgomery’s campus, but they recently found out they need a fire prevention system.

It costs 150 thousand dollars.

And they are under a time crunch.

“We really need to try to get our construction done on time and the issue with our fire suppression system is that needs to go in first before the rest of the construction can begin. So if we don’t raise the money for the fire suppression system, then the rest of our construction will be delayed, and we want to try to get the young men on the campus on schedule,” said Director of Development Kimberly Baker.

If you would like to help Valiant Cross, click here.