Deatsville Man Killed in Crash with Unoccupied Vehicle

by Alabama News Network Staff

A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, May 23, has claimed the life of a Deatsville man.

Carl Wade Nelson, 44, was killed when the 1997 GMC Suburban he was driving left the roadway and struck an unoccupied 2016 Toyota 4Runner. Nelson was pronounced dead a short time later at Elmore Community Hospital. The crash occurred on Alabama 111 near the intersection of Lightwood Road, approximately eight miles north of Wetumpka.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.