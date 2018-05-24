Final Day of Georgia Washington Middle before Closing is “Bittersweet”

by Ellis Eskew

It was a day full of mixed emotions for Georgia Washington Middle students and parents.

Thursday was the school’s last day before closing.

“It was kind of sad and happy because I’m not going to be able to see some of my friends again. But I’ll be able to talk to them because I’ll be able to text them and stuff,” said sixth grade graduate Damarcus Cowan.

Parents we talked to say they are having the same feelings.

“Little bittersweet, a little emotional. He had one more year, so we are going to miss that last year. But he enjoyed the two years that he was here,” said parent Darlene Kelly.

The school has gone through a lot this past year. Parents and alumni of the school showed up to heated meetings fighting to keep the school open instead of selling it to Pike Road.

Two other MPS schools closing are Floyd Elementary and Dozier Elementary.